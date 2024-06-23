Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,378,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 141,809 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 45,944 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $14.45 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.59.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

