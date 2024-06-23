Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Progyny by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,944 shares of company stock worth $3,634,112. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

