Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $84.15.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

