Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,859 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.