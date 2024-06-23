Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Ranger Energy Services worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,395,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,395,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa Cougle bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RNGR opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

