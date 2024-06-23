Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

