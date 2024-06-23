Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 413.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,472 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of ON24 worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,614.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,614.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $144,459.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,075.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,610 shares of company stock valued at $375,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

