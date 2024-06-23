Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Palomar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Palomar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $1,563,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

