Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

