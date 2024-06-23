Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus International Group worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBI. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,096,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 354.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 336,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 262,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 378,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

