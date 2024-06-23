Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CENX

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.