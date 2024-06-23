Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,223 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

