Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 272,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,176,000 after buying an additional 133,910 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $806.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.15. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

