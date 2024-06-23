Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

