Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 111,712 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,712 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,928,000 after buying an additional 151,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after buying an additional 2,008,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 2,763,209 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,823,000 after buying an additional 1,065,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in KE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,534,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,712,000 after purchasing an additional 113,910 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

BEKE opened at $15.49 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

