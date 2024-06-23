Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,063 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.97 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $780.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

