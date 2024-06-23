Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $3,205,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $14,663,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $160.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

