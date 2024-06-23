Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,622 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qifu Technology worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after buying an additional 260,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,082,000 after purchasing an additional 324,618 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 920,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 55,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

QFIN opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

