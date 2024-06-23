Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Alerus Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Alerus Financial by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $360.53 million, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

