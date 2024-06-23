Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstCash by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.64. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

