Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Markel Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,216,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 109.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MKL stock opened at $1,572.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,565.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,492.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

View Our Latest Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.