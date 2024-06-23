Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 323,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.