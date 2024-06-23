Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29. The company has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

