Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading Up 5.5%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 172,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 513,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

