Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,670 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 101.61% and a net margin of 78.65%.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.