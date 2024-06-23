Metahero Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $505,400.20 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Metahero alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.