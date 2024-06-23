MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $280.21 million and $8.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $49.28 or 0.00076673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,271.91 or 1.00004184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012257 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.38126467 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $9,818,406.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.