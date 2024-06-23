Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

