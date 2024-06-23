Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.44

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 471500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

