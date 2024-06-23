MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 115 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after buying an additional 929,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

UNP opened at $226.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.96 and a 200 day moving average of $240.54. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

