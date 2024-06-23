MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 233 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

AZPN stock opened at $198.56 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.