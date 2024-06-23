MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 302 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Shares of WSO opened at $472.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $493.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

