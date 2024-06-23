MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
PH opened at $504.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.48 and a 200 day moving average of $513.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.
Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Micron Technology Stock Volatility Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.