MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Veralto by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTO opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

A number of research firms have commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

