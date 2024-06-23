MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,425 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,437,000.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of A opened at $133.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,785 shares of company stock worth $2,670,836 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

