MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SITE

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.