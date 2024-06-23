MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 181,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $79.99 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

