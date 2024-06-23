MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,436.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,293.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,250.66. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $764.49 and a 12 month high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.