MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $386,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.