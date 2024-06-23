MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Atlassian by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $162.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.87 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average of $202.34.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,275.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,267,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,404,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,318 shares of company stock worth $49,526,292. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

