MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 167,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.13.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $327.84 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.31 and a 200-day moving average of $326.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

