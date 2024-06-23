MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

