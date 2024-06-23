MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $466,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $128.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

