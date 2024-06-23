MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 356 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

