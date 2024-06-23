MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Allegion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 113,227 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after buying an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Allegion Trading Up 0.4 %

ALLE opened at $116.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

