MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.38 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

