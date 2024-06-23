MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 460 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

