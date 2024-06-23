MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $421,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $272.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

