MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $450,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Get Eaton alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $320.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.72. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.