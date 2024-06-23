MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.56. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

